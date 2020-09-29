Recap: Villa Duchesne breezes by Visitation

Taryn Tkachuk had four goals and an assist to lead Villa Duchesne to a 8-0 victory over visiting Visitation Tuesday.
Also contributing offensively for Villa Duchesne were Gigi Edwards (one goal, two assists), Suzy Keefer (one goal, one assist), Caroline Busch (one goal) and Georgia Leary (one goal). Claire Douglass saved all three shots she faced to earn the victory in goal for Villa Duchesne.
Villa Duchesne (1-0) will play Summit at Clayton on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Visitation (0-1) plays at Whitfield on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.