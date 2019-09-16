Villa Duchesne upended Westminster 7-0 Monday at Westminster.
Key offensive contributors for Villa Duchesne were Charlotte Schoen (two goals), Taryn Tkachuk (two goals), Harriett Hudspeth (one goal, two assists), Suzy Keefer (one goal, one assist), Gigi Edwards (one goal, one assist) and Georgia Leary (two assists). Villa Duchesne keeper Claire Douglass stopped the only shot she faced to pick up the win.
Villa Duchesne (6-2) plays at home against Kirkwood on Wednesday at 4 p.m. Westminster (2-7) goes on the road to play Visitation on Wednesday at 4 p.m.