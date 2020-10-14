 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Villa Duchesne outlasts Lafayette
0 comments

Recap: Villa Duchesne outlasts Lafayette

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Villa Duchesne defeated Lafayette 2-0 in double overtime on Wednesday at Lafayette.

Key offensive players for Villa Duchesne were Suzy Keefer and Garner Hostnik each with a goal. Villa Duchesne goalie Claire Douglass saved both shots she faced to pick up the win.

Villa Duchesne (9-0) travels to Whitfield on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. Lafayette (8-2) plays at home against Summit on Thursday at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sports

Recap: MICDS tops Cor Jesu

Kate Oliver had two goals to lead MICDS to a 3-0 win over visiting Cor Jesu Saturday. She was credited with the game winning goal.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports