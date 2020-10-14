Recap: Villa Duchesne outlasts Lafayette

Villa Duchesne defeated Lafayette 2-0 in double overtime on Wednesday at Lafayette.
Key offensive players for Villa Duchesne were Suzy Keefer and Garner Hostnik each with a goal. Villa Duchesne goalie Claire Douglass saved both shots she faced to pick up the win.
Villa Duchesne (9-0) travels to Whitfield on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. Lafayette (8-2) plays at home against Summit on Thursday at 6 p.m.
