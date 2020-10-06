 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Latest:

Recap: Villa Duchesne outlasts MICDS
0 comments

Recap: Villa Duchesne outlasts MICDS

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Villa Duchesne slipped past visiting MICDS 2-0 in overtime on Tuesday.

Key offensive players for Villa Duchesne were Georgia Leary (one goal, one assist) and Taryn Tkachuk (one goal). Claire Douglass saved all five shots she faced to earn the victory in goal for Villa Duchesne.

Villa Duchesne (5-0) plays at home against John Burroughs on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. MICDS (1-2) will host Lafayette on Monday at 4:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports