Recap: Villa Duchesne outlasts MICDS

Villa Duchesne slipped past visiting MICDS 2-0 in overtime on Tuesday.
Key offensive players for Villa Duchesne were Georgia Leary (one goal, one assist) and Taryn Tkachuk (one goal). Claire Douglass saved all five shots she faced to earn the victory in goal for Villa Duchesne.
Villa Duchesne (5-0) plays at home against John Burroughs on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. MICDS (1-2) will host Lafayette on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
