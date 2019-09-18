Taryn Tkachuk had four goals (including the game winner) and two assists to lead Villa Duchesne to a 8-0 win over visiting Kirkwood Wednesday.
Other players tallying for Villa Duchesne were Suzy Keefer (two goals), Sophia Schlattman (one goal, one assist), Caroline Busch (one goal) and Gigi Edwards (two assists). Claire Douglass picked up the win in goal for Villa Duchesne.
Villa Duchesne (7-2) will play at MICDS on Friday at 4 p.m. Kirkwood (2-7) will be away at Lafayette on Saturday at 10:15 a.m.