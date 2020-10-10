Recap: Villa Duchesne rips Visitation

Villa Duchesne got a hat trick and an assist from Taryn Tkachuk and two goals (including the game winner) from Suzy Keefer in a 9-0 win over visiting Visitation Saturday.
Other key offensive contributors for Villa Duchesne included Elle Jones (two goals), Gigi Edwards (one goal, two assists), Ellie Marshall (one goal), Milam Anthon (two assists) and Kaki Dolan (two assists). Claire Douglass was credited with the victory in goal for Villa Duchesne.
Villa Duchesne (7-0) plays at Nerinx Hall on Tuesday at 4 p.m. Visitation (3-5) hosts Parkway West on Monday at 4 p.m.
