Recap: Villa Duchesne tops John Burroughs
Recap: Villa Duchesne tops John Burroughs

Taryn Tkachuk had a hat trick and an assist to lead Villa Duchesne to a 4-1 victory over visiting John Burroughs Thursday. She was credited with the game winning goal.

Also contributing offensively for Villa Duchesne were Gigi Edwards (one goal, one assist) and Suzy Keefer (two assists). Villa Duchesne keeper Claire Douglass earned the win.

Villa Duchesne (6-0) will host Visitation on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. John Burroughs (3-1) plays at home against Lutheran South on Saturday at 11:30 a.m.

