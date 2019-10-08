Villa Duchesne waltzed over visiting Lafayette 8-0 Tuesday.
Contributing offensively for Villa Duchesne were Sophia Schlattman (hat trick), Gigi Edwards (two goals, one assist), Suzy Keefer (one goal, four assists), Taryn Tkachuk (one goal, one assist), Harriett Hudspeth (one goal) and Milam Anthon (two assists). Claire Douglass saved both shots she faced to earn the victory in goal for Villa Duchesne.
Villa Duchesne (12-3) will be away at Louisville Assumption on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Lafayette (13-6) will be away at Cor Jesu on Monday at 4:30 p.m.