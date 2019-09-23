Taryn Tkachuk had five goals (including the game winner) and an assist to lead Villa Duchesne to a 7-0 win over visiting Nerinx Hall Monday.
Other players with numbers for Villa Duchesne were Gigi Edwards (one goal, two assists), Sophia Schlattman (one goal) and Suzy Keefer (four assists). Villa Duchesne keeper Claire Douglass earned the win.
Villa Duchesne (10-2) will host Cor Jesu on Tuesday, October 1 at 4 p.m. Nerinx Hall (5-4) will play Mercy Academy (Kentucky) at Kentucky Country Day on Friday at 5:45 p.m.