Recap: Villa Duchesne waltzes over Nerinx Hall

Taryn Tkachuk had four goals and an assist to lead Villa Duchesne to a 8-0 victory over Nerinx Hall Tuesday at Nerinx Hall. She was credited with the game winning goal.
Villa Duchesne also got offensive contributions from Milam Anthon (one goal, two assists), Caroline Busch (one goal, one assist), Hannah Brown (one goal), Ellie Marshall (one goal) and Gigi Edwards (three assists). Villa Duchesne goalie Claire Douglass stopped both shots she faced to pick up the win.
Villa Duchesne (8-0) plays at Lafayette on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Nerinx Hall (2-5) plays at home against MICDS on Thursday at 4 p.m.
