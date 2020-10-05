 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Visitation topples Westminster
0 comments

Recap: Visitation topples Westminster

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Tess Reed had two goals (including the game winner) to lead Visitation to a 4-0 win over visiting Westminster Monday.

Other players with numbers for Visitation included Maggie Reed and Maddie Wagner each with a goal. Georgia Frigo picked up the win in goal for Visitation.

Visitation (2-2) travels to John Burroughs on Tuesday at 4 p.m. Westminster (2-1) will host Lutheran South on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports