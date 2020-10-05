Recap: Visitation topples Westminster

Tess Reed had two goals (including the game winner) to lead Visitation to a 4-0 win over visiting Westminster Monday.
Other players with numbers for Visitation included Maggie Reed and Maddie Wagner each with a goal. Georgia Frigo picked up the win in goal for Visitation.
Visitation (2-2) travels to John Burroughs on Tuesday at 4 p.m. Westminster (2-1) will host Lutheran South on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
