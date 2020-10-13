 Skip to main content
Recap: Westminster defeats Lindbergh
Elise Callier had four goals to lead Westminster to a 4-2 win over visiting Lindbergh Tuesday.

Mia Scheulen also contributed for Westminster with three assists. Westminster keeper Katie Huang earned the win. Key offensive players for Lindbergh were Jessica Earley and Lauren Rosebaum each with a goal.

Westminster (5-2) plays at home against John Burroughs on Thursday at 4 p.m. Lindbergh (2-4) will be away at Parkway South on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.

