Recap: Westminster topples Barat
Westminster got two goals and an assist from Kendall Sadler and two goals (including the game winner) from MJ Akins in a 5-0 win over visiting Barat Friday.

KK Pruett also contributed for Westminster with a goal and an assist. Westminster goalie Katie Huang earned the victory.

Westminster (4-1) hosts St. Joseph's on Saturday at 1 p.m. Barat (0-3) goes on the road to play Notre Dame on Monday at 4 a.m.

