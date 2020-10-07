 Skip to main content
Recap: Westminster upends Lutheran South
Mia Scheulen had two goals to lead Westminster to a 6-0 victory over visiting Lutheran South Wednesday. She was credited with the game winning goal.

Other key offensive contributors for Westminster included Abby Sickels (two goals), KK Pruett (one goal, one assist) and Elise Callier (one goal). Katie Huang was credited with the victory in goal for Westminster.

Westminster (3-1) hosts Barat on Friday at 4 p.m. Lutheran South (0-2) travels to John Burroughs on Saturday at 11:30 a.m.

