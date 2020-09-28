Recap: Westminster waltzes over Webster Groves

Westminster got a hat trick and an assist from Mia Scheulen and two goals and an assist from KK Pruett in a 7-0 win over visiting Webster Groves Monday. The game winning goal went to Scheulen.
Westminster also got points from Elizabeth Clawson (one goal, two assists), Elise Callier (one goal) and Audrey Rohlfing (two assists). Westminster goalie Katie Huang earned the victory.
Westminster (1-0) goes on the road to play Eureka on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Webster Groves (0-1) plays at home against Parkway West on Thursday at 5 p.m.
