COMMENT: Maybe one of these days, Cardinals ownership will understand that hiring a manager with some big league experience (i.e., Francona after La Russa, and Girardi after Matheny) might work better. Then again, after La Russa left, maybe they wanted "yes men" who were just happy to have a job and not make any ripples.
GORDO: Matheny was pretty determined to do things his own way. For a while they worked pretty well . . . and then they didn't, in part because of wholesale player failure. He could be pretty stubborn and unmoved by advice from above. Had he been less defensive and more open to the ideas of others, perhaps he could have survived last season's storm.