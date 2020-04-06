HINDSIGHT ON OZUNA

COMMENT: Not sure Marcell Ozuna was a good move based on hindsight, and I really liked the guy. They gave up two major-league starting pitchers and possibly a 5th outfielder for two years of Ozuna. I think the deal tilts to bad when the Cardinals let Ozuna walk.
GOOLD: Sure, we can have that debate. But none of the players they gave up were going to help them win in 2018 or 2019 like Ozuna did, not even Sandy Alcantara. The Cardinals dealt from an area of strength to fill an area of need, and Ozuna was at least a hitter that they didn't have.
Could they have found someone to do the same production? Sure. In hindsight. They didn't have access to that at the time. But it's worth arguing for sure.
Follow-up: I don’t want to start a front-office-firing chat. In your opinion, have the Cardinals made a really good trade or FA acquisition in the last 5 years?
GOOLD: Miles Mikolas is a good signing. Paul Goldschmidt is an excellent trade for what they needed. Ozuna didn't work out as hoped, but he performed better for the Cardinals in those two seasons than the players who were traded would have.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.