QUESTION: Why did the Cards not go after Marcus Stroman? Did they not value him? He was affordable in prospects, signed through 2020, and much better than Wacha. Is something else going on here?
COMMISH: Who's to say they didn't go after him? The Blue Jays don't have to take your proposal if they like somebody else's better.
You're welcome to subscribe to whatever conspiracy theory you want, but last week is over.
Follow-up: Why couldn’t the FO afford to trade an outfielder for a pitcher? Do they plan on playing Ozuna, Martinez, Bader, O’Neill, Fowler, Thomas and Arozarena? And now Munoz and Edman? I’m confused. Thought the idea was to use a strength to help a weakness.
COMMISH: The front office could afford to trade many different position players. But, perhaps, just perhaps, the other side didn't like what they were offering. Or the Cardinals didn't like what they would get back. This isn't like trading baseball cards or playing fantasy baseball. Making a good trade is harder than you think.
Should they have done something? Probably. But it's over. And some of the other outfielders you ticked off didn't exactly overwhelm me, especially considering that most of them were in the minor leagues at one point or another this year.