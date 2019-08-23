QUESTION: Given the state of the rotation, as well as his performance this year, isn't it fair to wonder if letting Lance Lynn walk was one of the worst decisions the Cardinals have made in recent years?
BENFRED: Not signing Max Scherzer wins this debate.
Lance has been outstanding this season. No doubt about that. 3.60 ERA. 14-8 record. Adjusted ERA of 141 (with league average being 100). But he was also bad last season. Adjusted ERA of 89 between the stops in Minnesota and New York.
Clearly, the Rangers have been a good fit and have figured out how to help him. I'm not sure it's safe to assume that would have been the case here.
If he got a two-year deal from the Cardinals and had one below-average season and one above-average season, I'm not sure that qualifies as massive miss.
Would the current version of LL look good in this rotation, though? Gosh, yes.