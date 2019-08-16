QUESTION: So, in hindsight, did the Tigers gain any advantage moving to the SEC?
MATTER: I don't think that's the right way to measure Mizzou's decision to join the SEC. You have to put the decision in context of what was happening in the Big 12 and across college sports in 2011. At the time, the Big 12 appeared to be crumbling apart. Oklahoma was threatening to leave and take schools to the Pac-10. There was genuine concern within the league that the schools left behind would be scrambling to find a home.
Mizzou was proactive and found a safe landing spot in the SEC. A lucrative landing spot. A secure landing spot. Is the football and basketball program winning more games in the SEC than it would be winning in the Big 12? Well, that's a hypothetical and impossible to really answer ... and either way, that wasn't the concern when conference realignment and the Big 12's instability was threatening MU's future.
Also, had Missouri stayed in the Big 12, the school probably isn't in a rush to build the new south end zone complex. After traveling around the SEC, coach Gary Pinkel and AD Mike Alden were convinced that they needed to upgrade the stadium and the team facility to stay relevant and competitive in the SEC. In the Big 12, they might not have felt the same urgency.