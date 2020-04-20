HINDSIGHT ON THE TAMPA BAY TRADE

QUESTION: I'm a Jose Martinez fan, but that trade has the potential to turn out to be a steal for the Cardinals. Do you think Liberatore is likely to become a major factor for the Cardinals in the next few years? Did the Rays really need OF depth that badly?
COMMISH: Yes, Randy Arozarena was an important part of the trade with Tampa Bay because the Rays had traded Tommy Pham to San Diego. Martinez probably won't play too much outfield for Tampa Bay but he could be a DH on many days. Martinez will be missed in the clubhouse during the season because of his daily energy — if there is a season.
As for Matt Liberatore, the Cardinals really needed lefthanded starting depth and, as a former No. 1 draft pick, he is expected to provide that, along with Zack Thompson, who was the Cardinals' top draft pick last year.
