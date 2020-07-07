HINDSIGHT ON TRADING MARTINEZ

QUESTION: Do the Cardinals regret trading Jose Martinez now that the DH is in play?
BENFRED: If only the DH had arrived sooner, right?
The Cardinals made that trade not expecting the DH to arrive until after the 2021 season, at the earliest, as everyone knew the new collective bargaining agreement would likely put it in play. Keeping Martinez for that role, though, might not have been the best idea. He's 31 now, and his offensive production had dropped a little every year since his debut. No one could have predicted the DH would arrive earlier due to the player safety portion of the pandemic rules of a return to play.
I think trading Martinez for lefthanded pitcher Matthew Liberatore is going to look good in the long run, and we can't really knock the Cards for not predicting the pandemic.
That said, I do miss J-Mart. Great teammate. Great to the media. He was one of my favorite athletes to cover, ever.
