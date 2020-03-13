HINDSIGHT ON YELICH

COMMENT: It pained me to see the Brewers extend Yelich for a reasonable 9 yr, $215 illion deal, which the Cards could have handled. A great No. 3 hitter for the next 10 years, and we let a rival get him. Another swing and miss for Mo: Ozuna and 3 prospects gone and the Brewers made out.
GORDO: It's unfortunate that the Marlins were refusing to move Yelich when the Cardinals were pushing hard for outfield help. But had the Cardinals passed on Ozuna and the Marlins kept Yelich, then fans would have lambasted the Cardinals for refusing to add a good hitter sitting there in a fire sale.