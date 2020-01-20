HISTORICALLY BAD LINEUP?

COMMENT: While bounce-backs by some players are possible, this lineup also holds the potential to be the Cardinals' worst offensively in the last 15-20 years. The only sure thing in that lineup is Goldschmidt, and even his numbers in 2019 raised questions. Wong's history of inconsistency is troubling. DeJong's nosedive raises doubts that he is a middle-of-the-order producer.
COMMISH: You haven't yet factored in Dylan Carlson, who could add speed and power in the middle of the year. DeJong did hit 30 homers but he needs to hit for a higher average. He strikes me as the key to the whole equation.
No, this may not be a great lineup. But it doesn't have to be. I don't agree with the theory that six or seven of them are due for better years than last year, but some of them, surely Carpenter, will be better.
Their team still will be built on pitching, defense and clean baserunning.