HISTORICALLY BAD OUTFIELD?
Cardinals look for redemption

Cardinals center fielder Harrison Bader grounds out in the 14-2 loss to Cleveland on Aug. 29. Bader hit .205 last season and is at .225 in 2020. (Post-Dispatch photo by Colter Peterson)

QUESTION: Some arguments online are focused on whether this is the worst Cardinals outfield ever, or just in the last 30 years. With Fowler out, how does the Cards outfield rank?

COMMISH: Other than yesterday's ball lost in the sun, this actually is a good Cardinals outfield defensively.

Offensively, it is one of the worst I've seen in my nearly 50 years here.

But, remember, there have been only 40 games played by mid-September, rather than the 150 that would have been played.

