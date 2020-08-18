You have permission to edit this article.
HITTERS SHOULD SHIFT THEIR FOCUS
Cards sweep White Sox in return from coronavirus outbreak

St. Louis Cardinals' Dexter Fowler swings into a two-run single off Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito, during the first inning in Game 1 of a double-header baseball game Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

 Charles Rex Arbogast

COMMENT: I'm conflicted about the idea of banning the shift in baseball. I've always thought I'm against the notion. But I'm also tired of seeing hard-hit balls up the middle turn into outs.

BENFRED: You are on the right side. Hold your ground! Hitters need to adapt. Hit it out. Hit it where they aren't. Drop a bunt.

We should stop thinking of those hard-hit balls up the middle, when the defender is standing right there, as robbed hits. They're hits that went right to the defender, who was positioned there when the pitch was delivered. These guys are remarkable athletes. They can adapt. Some are.

