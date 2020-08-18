HITTERS SHOULD SHIFT THEIR FOCUS

COMMENT: I'm conflicted about the idea of banning the shift in baseball. I've always thought I'm against the notion. But I'm also tired of seeing hard-hit balls up the middle turn into outs.
BENFRED: You are on the right side. Hold your ground! Hitters need to adapt. Hit it out. Hit it where they aren't. Drop a bunt.
We should stop thinking of those hard-hit balls up the middle, when the defender is standing right there, as robbed hits. They're hits that went right to the defender, who was positioned there when the pitch was delivered. These guys are remarkable athletes. They can adapt. Some are.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.