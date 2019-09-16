QUESTION (from Jake): We know there is frustration with the offense and its inconsistencies. Do you know if the front office is happy with the job Jeff Albert is doing?
GOOLD: They fired the assistant hitting coach in a show of support for Albert. Sure seems like they are happy and committed and willing to take the costly move of dismissing a longtime hitting coach who had many fans in the clubhouse to make that clear.
Follow-up (from Rich): Forget about Brett Cecil. The worst signing of recent years has been Jeff Albert. The batters under his tutelage are nearly the worst in the NL, despite their talent. Albert is a relatively inexperienced theorist in batting strategy and his preachings have had the hitters confused and under productive all season. Especially damaging was that when Budaska dared point out that the emperor's new clothes were inadequate, he was fired for being "old school."
GOOLD: The spillover from offensive troubles is clear, yes. For reasons they have advertised, the Cardinals felt like they could play the long-game with the offensive philosophy and create an organizational ethos while having success in the majors. It has been an ongoing issue -- not isolated to this season -- that imported players have struggled and seen a reduction in production coming to the Cardinals. It's an issue for the team.