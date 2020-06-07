HOCKEY A LONGSHOT TO RETURN?

COMMENT: Hard to see the NHL making this work. Hockey is in an enclosed playing surface, it's inside, crammed benches, lots of sweaty equipment in the locker room, etc. You don't have to have a major outbreak. Let's say a handful of teams lose two or three players. That's just going to put a dark cloud over everything.
GORDO: I believe the NHL will try to play if a few guys here and there get sick. Same with the NBA. This is what we're seeing in soccer. I do think they will try.
But it's trial and error and if there is a big outbreak, then it could be a while before we see the sport again.
