HOCKEY WILL RETURN. BASEBALL? NOT SO FAST ...

Blues goalie Jordan Binnington celebrates with fans at the end of Game 7 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden in Boston. (Post-Dispatch photo by J.B. Forbes)

QUESTION: What league(s) will play this summer: MLB, NHL or NBA?

BENFRED: I think they are all going to try to make a comeback this season. Too much money on the line not to try.

Now, what happens after that, I don't know. If multiple players get the virus, it's probably going to be hard to power through.

Important to remember the NHL and NBA only need to figure out ways to hold their postseasons, not the entire (shortened) season and the postseason, like baseball.

I'm most confident in hockey. There's been no fighting about money, and both sides badly want that postseason revenue.

I'm least confident in baseball. This fight about who gets paid what is ugly, but I do hope both sides realize how bad it would be for the game if owners and players let money keep them from trying to find a path forward.

