Jim Thomas responds to your Blues and NHL questions and comments in the weekly chat hosted by the Post-Dispatch hockey writer.
BREAKING
Hockey writer Jim Thomas takes Blues and NHL questions and comments in our weekly chat
Most Popular
-
Tipsheet: Brewers reeling after Yelich's season-ending injury
-
Missed opportunities for Cardinals mean no ground gained with loss to Rockies
-
Ozuna wants spot in Cards' crowded outfield next season
-
Blues prospect Alexandrov shelved with injury
-
Gordo: Who's hot (Goldschmidt), who's not (Wacha) for Cards