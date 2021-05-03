1968: Ron Schock's overtime goal carries the Blues to their first Stanley Cup Final

In their first season, the Blues advanced to the Stanley Cup playoffs and beat the Philadelphia Flyers in seven games to get through the first round. In the semifinals, the Scotty Bowman-coached club faced the Minnesota North Stars. It became an epic series, with four of the seven games going into overtime.
The North Stars won 5-1 in Game 6, forcing a Game 7 in St. Louis on May 3, 1968. A then-record crowd of 15,586 was in attendance, with Glenn Hall in the Blues' net and Cesare Maniago between the pipes for Minnesota.
The goalies were outstanding as the game remained scoreless until Walt McKechnie beat Hall to give Minnesota a lead with just more than three minutes remaining.
Forty-three seconds later, aging Dicke Moore scored for the Blues to tie it and send the game into overtime, again.
"I knew Dickie was going to score," teammate Bob Plager said later. "He was holding that stick tight as could be and he had this look on his face. He just had this special look."
The first overtime ended scoreless. But 2:50 into the second overtime period, Blues center Ron Schock got loose, broke in on Maniago and snapped a wrist shot past him to win the game 2-1 and send the Blues to the Stanley Cup Final.
Again, not the best conclusion. The Blues were swept in four games by Montreal, with each game decided by one goal.
From the OT shocker to the Stanley Cup winner: A look back at the Blues history in Game 7s
April 18: 1968: Blues 3, Flyers 1
Quarterfinals at Philadelphia
Won 3-1
Division champ Flyers stopped cold by Mr. Goalie, Glenn Hall.
May 3, 1968: Blues 2, Minnesota 1
Semifinals
vs. Minnesota
Won 2-1 (2 OT)
On day it was announced NBA's St. Louis Hawks were moving to Atlanta, Schock's goal sent St. Louis' first-year hockey team to Stanley Cup Finals.
April 16, 1972: Blues 2, Minnesota 1
1972 Quarterfinals
at Minnesota
Won 2-1 (OT)
Reward for ousting North Stars was series vs. Bobby Orr and the Bruins. Boston swept, scoring 28 goals in four games.
April 22, 1984: Minnesota 4, Blues 3
1984 Division finals
at Minnesota
Lost 4-3 (OT)
Blues had game in hand until Willi Plett got 75-foot shot past Mike Liut, tying game in regulation.
April 30, 1986: Blues 2, Toronto 1
1986
Division finals
vs. Toronto
Won 2-1
Victory put Blues in NHL's "final four" -- last time they've been there. Conference finals
May 14, 1986: Calgary 2, Blues 1
1986
Conference finals
at Calgary
Lost 2-1
Blues couldn't cash in after Monday Night Miracle win tied series.
April 30, 1990: Chicago 8, Blues 2
1990
Division finals
at Chicago
Lost 8-2
In Blues' playoff lore, it's known as the Monday Night Massacre.
April 16, 1991: Blues 3, Detroit 2
1991
Division semifinals
vs. Detroit
Won 3-2
Blues became 8th NHL team to rebound from 3-1 deficit and win playoff series.
May 15, 1993: Toronto 6, Blues 0
1993
Division finals
at Toronto
Lost 6-0
Maple Leaf Gardens crowd taunted Cujo: 'Jo-sieve, Jo-sieve, Jo-sieve.".
May 19, 1995: Vancouver 5, Blues 3
1995
Conference quarterfinals
vs. Vancouver
Lost 5-3
Iron Mike's Blues were Cup contenders, but Canucks won 3 games at Kiel.
May 16, 1996: Detroit 1, Blues 0
1996
Conference semifinals
at Detroit
Lost 1-0 (2 OT)
The Great One coughed up the puck, and Steve Yzerman made the Blues pay.
May 4, 1999: Blues 1, Phoenix 0
1999
First round at Phoenix
Win 1-0 (OT)
Coyotes coach "guaranteed" a Game 7 victory, but Pierre Turgeon's tip-in at 1:05 a.m. St. Louis time won it for Joel Quenneville's Blues.
April 25, 2000: San Jose 3, Blues 1
2000
First round vs. San Jose
Lose 3-1
NHL's regular-season champs lose to No. 8 seed in what a Post-Dispatch columnist calls the "most embarrassing of all the Blues' playoff flops."
April 24, 2003: Vancouver 4, Blues 1
2003
First round at Vancouver
Lose 4-1
Al MacInnis returns early from a separated shoulder after Blues blow a 3-1 series lead, but his giveaway leads to Canucks' game-tying goal and The Note's demise.