1968: Ron Schock's overtime goal carries the Blues to their first Stanley Cup Final

In their first season, the Blues advanced to the Stanley Cup playoffs and beat the Philadelphia Flyers in seven games to get through the first round. In the semifinals, the Scotty Bowman-coached club faced the Minnesota North Stars. It became an epic series, with four of the seven games going into overtime.

The North Stars won 5-1 in Game 6, forcing a Game 7 in St. Louis on May 3, 1968. A then-record crowd of 15,586 was in attendance, with Glenn Hall in the Blues' net and Cesare Maniago between the pipes for Minnesota.

The goalies were outstanding as the game remained scoreless until Walt McKechnie beat Hall to give Minnesota a lead with just more than three minutes remaining.

Forty-three seconds later, aging Dicke Moore scored for the Blues to tie it and send the game into overtime, again.

"I knew Dickie was going to score," teammate Bob Plager said later. "He was holding that stick tight as could be and he had this look on his face. He just had this special look."

The first overtime ended scoreless. But 2:50 into the second overtime period, Blues center Ron Schock got loose, broke in on Maniago and snapped a wrist shot past him to win the game 2-1 and send the Blues to the Stanley Cup Final.