Avs pick up Saad in deal with Blackhawks

The Colorado Avalanche acquired rugged winger Brandon Saad in a multiplayer trade with the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.
Colorado sent defensemen Nikita Zadorov and Anton Lindholm to Chicago for Saad and defenseman Dennis Gilbert. The Blackhawks also will retain $1 million of Saad’s $6 million salary for next season.
Zadorov was a restricted free agent, but Chicago said he signed his qualifying offer of $3.2 million prior to the deal. Lindholm’s two-way contract has a salary-cap hit of $742,500, and it runs through the 2020-21 season.
Saad had 21 goals and 12 assists in 58 games last season in the third year of his second stint with Chicago. He was selected by the Blackhawks in the second round of the 2011 draft and helped the team win two Stanley Cup titles before he was traded to Columbus in June 2015.
The 27-year-old Saad has 169 goals and 178 assists in 588 games with the Blackhawks and Blue Jackets. He also has made 81 career postseason appearances, collecting 18 goals and 24 assists.
“In Brandon we are acquiring a two-time Stanley Cup champion who brings veteran leadership and experience to our team. He is a proven goal scorer and at age 27, is in the prime of his career,” general manager Joe Sakic said in a release. “We are also adding a sturdy, young defenseman in Dennis who plays a physical game and will help our depth on the blue line.”
Gilbert, who turns 24 on Oct. 30, had a goal and two assists in 21 games for Chicago last season.
Earlier Saturday, Colorado signed restricted free agent forwards Andre Burakovsky and Valeri Nichushkin to two-year contracts. Burakovsky got $9.8 million, and Nichushkin’s deal is worth $5 million.
The Blackhawks parted with another accomplished veteran in Saad after general manager Stan announced Thursday the team would not be re-signing goaltender Corey Crawford in free agency. Crawford then agreed to a $7.8 million, two-year contract with New Jersey.
The acquisition of Zadorov adds a big, physical presence to Chicago’s blue line after veteran defenseman Brent Seabrook missed much of last season with injuries. The 6-foot-6 Zadorov, who turned 25 in April, had four goals and nine assists in 64 games last season.
Zadorov, a first-round pick by Buffalo in 2013, has 22 goals and 53 assists in 356 games with the Sabres and Avalanche.
Labanc has deal with Sharks
More than a year after taking a team-friendly contract to help the San Jose Sharks, Kevin Labanc is finally cashing in. Labanc signed an $18.9 million, four-year deal Saturday that carries an annual salary cap hit of $4,725,000. That’s a significant raise from the $1 million he made last season after putting up a career-high 56 points.
Labanc’s production went down to 33 points last season as he struggled along with the rest of the Sharks, who finished third-worst in the NHL. He was a playoff hero and had nine points in San Jose’s 2019 run to the Western Conference final, which is why his low-money contract that summer raised eyebrows. (AP)
Devils, Leafs swap players
The New Jersey Devils continued their offseason makeover Saturday by acquiring winger Andreas Johnsson from the Toronto Maple Leafs for forward Joey Anderson.
Johnsson, 25, had eight goals and 13 assists for 21 points in 43 games last season. He is signed for three more years at a salary cap hit of $3.4 million.
Toronto traded Johnsson to clear much-needed cap space. Anderson, 22, bounced back and forth between New Jersey and its American Hockey League affiliate in Binghamton the past two seasons.
Johnsson is the Devils’ latest addition after they signed goaltender Corey Crawford to a $7.8 million, two-year deal Friday.
Johnsson has 67 points in 125 career regular-season games.
Other deals
The Carolina Hurricanes have agreed to a deal with right wing Jesper Fast on a three-year contract. The team announced the agreement Saturday, saying the deal will have an average annual value of $2 million through the 2022-23 season. The 28-year-old Fast had 12 goals and 17 assists in 69 games with the New York Rangers last season, his seventh in the NHL.
• The Ottawa Senators acquired winger Austin Watson from the Nashville Predators on Saturday for a fourth-round pick in the 2021 NHL draft. The 28-year-old from Ann Arbor, Michigan, had six goals, eight assists and 65 penalty minutes in 53 games with the Predators in 2019-20. The 18th pick in 2010 by Nashville, Watson has 36 goals, 77 points and 358 penalty minutes in 306 regular-season games. He has 10 goals and nine assists in 45 playoff games.
