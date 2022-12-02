Berube shuffles his lines in practice as Blues look for answers

The St. Louis Blues shook things up during practice on Thursday at Centene Community Ice Center as Vladimir Tarasenko skated on a line with Nathan Walker and Noel Acciari while Ivan Barbashev was with Tyler Pitlick.

The Blues only skated three full lines since Brayden Schenn (lower body) was banged up and did not practice and 20-year-old Jake Neighbours was reassigned to the Springfield Thunderbirds in the AHL.

“They gotta play better, that’s for sure,’’ head coach Craig Berube said when asked about the practice lineup. “It’s not just (Tarasenko and Barbashev), but we have a few guys that have to step up and play better hockey. That’s the bottom line; we need them to play well. We need them to work and compete and play at a high level.”

Asked about Tarasenko’s line in Friday’s practice, Berube said, “We’ll see what tomorrow brings, but we’ve got him with two workers.”

Berbube said that Schenn’s struggles began after leaving the Blues’ recent comeback win in Florida.

“He’s been … it’s been nagging on him for a while now,’’ the coach said. “We’ll keep him off today and see how he is tomorrow.”

Berube said that Schenn, who has 6 goals and 11 assists and is tied for fourth on the team with Tarasenko with 17 points, will be on the road trip. The Blues play Saturday in Pittsburgh before going on to play the New York Rangers Monday and the New York Islanders Tuesday.

St. Louis’ next home game is 7 p.m. Thursday against the Winnipeg Jets.

“I don’t know, maybe we shouldn’t have played him, but he’s the type of guy who wants to play, so it’s tough,” Berube said.

Asked about Neighbors, who was returned to the AHL after just two games, Berube said the move was for the good of the player. Neighbours, the team’s No. 1 draft choice in 2020, has one goal in 13 games this season.

“Discussing it with (general manager Doug Armstrong), this is a situation that’s good for Neighbours and it’s not that he came up and played badly or anything, it’s just maybe not the best situation right now. We need him to go play and be involved; a lot of times, our games right now, it’s hard to keep him involved.”

In Thursday’s 6-4 loss to visiting Carolina, Neighbours had a shot, a hit and a takeaway but only played 9 minutes, 8 seconds.

“That’s not good enough,’’ Berube said. “He’s a better player than that.”