Collegiate club hockey championships coming to Centene in 2022

While St. Louis waits to hear if it will host the NCAA Frozen Four, the collegiate men's hockey championship, it learned Tuesday it will host another collegiate hockey championship.

The American Collegiate Hockey Association, the governing body for club teams, will play its 2022 championship at Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights.

The event will run from March 10 to March 20 of 2022, and there will be a lot of hockey. The ACHA has five divisions -- three for men's hockey and two for women's hockey -- and more than 1,500 players from at least 72 teams are expected to take part. Some games and practices that can't be fit into Centene will be held at the Maryville University Hockey Center in Chesterfield.

Local schools that are part of the ACHA include SLU, Washington University, Maryville, Southern Illinois Edwardsville and McKendree.

Craig Barnett, the executive director of the ACHA, said that about half of the group's membership was within an eight- to 10-hour drive of St. Louis.

Centene, which opened in September and is the training site for the Blues and home ice for Lindenwood University, has three indoor rinks and one outdoor rink. The main rink holds about 2,500 fans. The Blues and the St. Louis Sports Commission will be hosts of the event.

The NCAA will announce sites for championship events between 2022 and 2026 in October.

