Game Day: Berube, Brind'Amour square off as Blues host Hurricanes

When the St. Louis Blues and Carolina Hurricanes square off Thursday night at Enterprise Center, the coaching matchup features a pair of ex-teammates.

Craig Berube of the Blues and the Hurricanes’ Rod Brind’Amour were both with the Philadelphia Flyers from 1998-2000.

“In training camp, (coach) Roger Neilson put me on a line with Rod and I was excited. Things are starting to look up,” Berube recalled during his pregame press conference on Thursday. “We were in practice and a guy named Frankie Lessard — he was a big, tough guy — and he just killed Roddy in the corner during practice. I cross-checked Lessard and I had him on the ground and was giving it to him a little bit and I said, ‘Don’t touch Brind’Amour again.’ Well, the next day, Sandy McCarthy and Lessard dropped the gloves twice in the game, some great fights, and I said, “I’m glad he didn’t fight me.’’’

Brind’Amour, who was a Blues’ first-round draft pick in 1988 and who played here in 1989 through 1990, didn’t recall that, but nonetheless has fond memories of Berube as a teammate.

“I was probably on my last legs at that point if they were sticking me with Chief,’’ Brind’Amour joked. “He was a great teammate. Nobody was going to say a bad thing about him. He’s the kind of guy you want on your group or (with you) in your locker room. If you have him on your line, you’re feeling pretty good about what’s going on out there.”

Brind’Amour continued: “It’s interesting, I don’t know if you ever thought this guy’s going to be a coach when you’re thinking about it, but when you look back now, you know this is a guy you can count on, a guy that’s going to come to work every day and do it right. (So) it’s no surprise to see the success that (Berube’s) had.”

Berube described Brind’Amour as “a great pro.”

“You couldn’t get him out of the gym or off the bike…. work, work, work nonstop,’’ Berube said.

Optional practice

The Blues held an optional skate before their game with Carolina.

Jordan Binnington is expected to make the start in goal.

Center Robert Thomas, who sat out the Blues’ 4-1 loss to visiting Dallas on Monday, skated again on Thursday. Both he and Berube said that he’ll be in the lineup.

“Obviously, it sucks to miss that one — big game for us and I hated not being out there — but I got a little good news (about the injury) and it looks like it’ll be the only one I miss,” Thomas said after Thursday’s skate.

Blues defenseman Justin Faulk played the first eight NHL seasons with Carolina. He’s in his fourth with the Blues.

Thomas said Faulk does it all for the Blues.

“He leads the charge offensively and he’s steady defensively, plays big minutes penalty kill and power play,’’ Thomas said. “I think the most impressive thing is his consistency; you know what you’re going to get from him every night and there’s no lack of effort.”

Ryan O’Reilly, the Blues captain, is also impressed with Faulk’s impact on the Blues.

“There’s a lot that he does for us; the details he puts into his game, everything he does… I love the intensity he plays with on both sides of the puck,’’ O’Reilly said. “He makes things happen out there and he’s a hard guy to play against. He’s a thrilling player to watch and he’s so dynamic.”

Thursday’s game also represents a homecoming for the Hurricanes’ Paul Stastny, who’s in his 18th NHL season and who played with the Blues from 2014 into the 2018 season. Stastny is the son of NHL Hall of Famer Peter Stastny, who wrapped up his NHL career with the Blues in 1994-95.

Stastny played early in his high school career at Chaminade and with the St. Louis Junior Blues.

Berube expects a battle

Coming in with a 12-6-5 record, the Hurricanes will present a challenge for the 11-11 Blues.

“It’s about their pressure,’’ Berube said. “They just don’t give you any time. They’re on you quick, they have great speed and they’re so aggressive with their one-on-one play and they’re right on top of you…. you just don’t have much time. You really have to compete, win those one-on-one battles and try to get numbers inside them and create some loose pucks and create some bad plays.

You’re definitely going to be in for a battle the whole game…. You gotta be smart and you have to be patient, too.”