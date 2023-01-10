Game day: Blues, Flames square off in back-to-back games

The St. Louis Blues figure to confront a testy bunch of Calgary Flames when the team’s meet Tuesday night at Enterprise Center. The Flames are coming off a 4-3 overtime loss at Chicago on Sunday.

The Blues and Flames will also meet at Enterprise on Thursday night.

At 19-14-8, the Flames entered Tuesday’s action holding the first of two wild-card spots in the NHL’s Western Conference. But they’re just three points ahead the Blues, who came into Tuesday’s game at 20-18-3.

The crowded wild-card playoff picture in the Western Conference also includes Edmonton (21-18-3), Nashville (19-14-6) and Colorado (20-15-3).

Tuesday’s game was the first of seven consecutive home games for the Blues, who’ll play 14 of their next 19 on home ice. But the Blues are just 7-8-2 at home to start this season.

Blues coach Craig Berube knows how important every game is for the Blues right now.

Calgary is “a good team _ we all know that _ we went into Calgary and got a win (5-2 on Dec. 16), but we’re going to see a better team than that,’’ the Blues coach said. “They’re a solid team (and) you gotta play good in all three zones against them. You know what you’re going to get from them; they’re going to be a hard-checking team, they’re going to come hard on the forecheck. Again, they’ve got some pretty high-end players who’ll make you pay offensively if you don’t check them properly. We’re going to have to play a solid game.”

The Flames are led offensively by Elias Lindholm (13 goals, 24 assists), Tyler Toffoli (15G, 19A) and Nazem Kadri (16G, 15A), who became a target of Blues’ fans in last year’s playoffs after a net-front collision that knocked Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington out of the team’s Stanley Cup playoff series with the Colorado Avalanche.

In goal, Calgary is expected to go with Jacob Markstrom on Tuesday. He’s 13-10-4 this season with a 2.80 goals-against average and a save percentage of .894.

Tuesday’s practice lines

The Blues used the following lines in Tuesday morning’s practice….

Pavel Buchnevich-Robert Thomas-Jordan Kyrou

Brandon Saad-Brayden Schenn-Ivan Barbashev

Jake Neighbours-Noel Acciari-Nathan Walker

Alexey Toropchenko-Nikita Alexandrov-Tyler Pitlick

On defense, it was….

Niko Mikkola-Colten Parayko

Tyler Tucker- Justin Faulk

Calle Rosen-Steven Santini

In goal, Jordan Binnington was first off the ice. His back-up is Thomas Greiss, who shot out the Minnesota Wild 3-0 on Sunday night.

The power play units were:

Faulk-Kyrou-Thomas-Buchnevich-Schenn

Rosen-Parayko-Saad-Barbashev-Neighbours

Calgary's lines

The Flames are expected to go with the following lines/pairings:

Dillon Dube-Elias Lindholm-Tyler Toffoli

Milan Lucic-Nazem Kadri-Jonathan Huberdeau

Andrew Mangiapane-Mikael Backlund-Blake Coleman

Trevor Lewis-Adam Ruzicka-Walker Duehr

Noah Hanifan-Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar-Chris Taney

Nikita Zadoroz-Michael Stone

Jacob Markstrom will start in goal with Dan Vladar as the backup.

Picking up the slack

In the four games the Blues have played without center Ryan O’Reilly (10 goals, 6 assists) and winger Vladimir Tarasenko (10 goals 19 assists), the team has received a huge lift from the line of Brandon Saad, Brayden Schenn and Ivan Barbashev.

The trio has combined for 16 points on 9 goals and 7 assists. The red-hot Saad has five goals and two assists while Schenn has chipped in with three goals and three assists and Barbashev has added a goal and two assists.

“He’s 10 feet around the net; he scores all his goals there,’’ Berube said of Saad, who has 13 goals and 5 assists in his first 34 games this season. “He’s got good speed and one-on-one ability and he’s challenging D one-on-one and creating some space with that…. For me, he’s getting to the net and that line has some real good chemistry right now, which helps. They’re really working well together.”

The coach continued: “I didn’t think (Saad) started well, but there was a point, I don’t know what game it was, where he was really coming along and doing the things we saw from him last year.”

The Blues have won three of their most recent four games, knocking off Toronto (25-9-7), New Jersey (25-12-3) and Minnesota (22-14-3).

Injuries create opportunities

The Blues entered Tuesday’s game without a number of key regulars _ Ryan O’Reilly (foot), Vladimir Tarasenko (hand) Torey Krug (lower body) are on long-team injured reserve along with defensemen Marco Scandella (hip) and Scott Perunovich (shoulder), who’ve been on LTIR since the start of the season. Defenseman Robert Bortuzzo (lower body) was put on injured reserve Monday and will miss at least a week and forward Logan Brown (upper body) is also on IR. Defenseman Nick Leddy (upper body) remains day to day.

To fill in, the Blues have six players called up from the American Hockey League affiliate in Springfield, Mass. _ forwards Nikita Alexandrov, Jake Neighbours and Josh Leivo and defensemen Tyler Tucker, Steven Santini and Dmitri Samorukov.