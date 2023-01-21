Game Day: Blues host Blackhawks, rookie goaltender

The St. Louis Blues will be facing a goaltender making his first NHL start when they take on the Chicago Blackhawks Saturday night at Enterprise Center.

Rookie Jaxson Stauber, 23, signed last year after a standout career at Providence College. He’s played in 12 games this season with the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League, going 6-4 with a 3.06 goals-against average and a .896 save percentage.

He is the son of former NHL goaltender Robb Stauber, who played five seasons in the NHL with the Los Angeles Kings and Buffalo Sabres.

“It’s an exciting day for him,’’ Chicago head coach Luke Richardson said following his team’s early skate. “He looked good in practice, so he’s good to go.”

The coach added: “He’s been excellent with his work ethic in practice, he’s all business and he grew up in the lifestyle. He gets a lot of insight from his dad from his playing days. I think the goalie position is pretty unique; we just let (goaltending coach Jimmy Waite) prepare the goalies.”

The Blackhawks (13-26-4) are coming off a 4-1 road win over the Flyers on Thursday. It was Chicago’s first regular-season win in Philadelphia since 1996. The Blackhawks, who beat visiting Buffalo in OT on Tuesday, have won five of their last six.

The Blues beat host Chicago 5-2 on Nov. 16 and won 3-1 over the visiting Hawks on Dec. 29. The teams will meet again in Chicago on March 30 to wrap up the season’s series.

The Blues have gone 9-0-2 against Chicago in a streak that dates back to Nov. 14, 2018.

The Blackhawks are led offensively by Max Domi (13 goals, 17 assists), Patrick Kane (21G, 29A), captain Jonathan Toews (13G, 14A), Taylor Raddysh (12G, 9A) and defenseman Seth Jones (4G, 16A).

“I think the guys are enjoying themselves. We’ve been on the road quite a bit and that helps build a team,’’ Richardson said. “Winning is fun and it becomes contagious. We just want to make sure we push that as far as we can and don’t take our foot off the pedal. We have to realize what we’ve done to have the success and to keep doing that.”

Asked about the Blues, who are missing a few key players, Richardson said: “They’re still a bigger, heavy team and they play to their strengths. They attack, so when you make mistakes, they have that experience and they know when you’re vulnerable and they attack. And they’re desperate right now in the standings. They’re looking for wins and to climb, so we have to be ready from the start because I’m sure they’ll come out with a spark.”

Blues coach Craig Berube said the Blues (23-20-3) can always expect a battle from the Blackhawks.

“Kane’s back, Jones is playing some good hockey for them,’’ he said. “I think those two are really doing a good job for them and listen, I know they didn’t have a good stretch for a while, but they’re playing good hockey right now and it’s going to be a tough game tonight.”

Saturday’s projected lineups:

Blues

Brandon Saad-Robert Thomas-Jordan Kyrou

Jake Neighbours-Brayden Schenn-Pavel Buchnevich

Ivan Barbashev-Noel Acciari-Josh Leivo

Alexey Toropchenko-Nathan Walker-Tyler Pitlick

Nick Leddy-Colton Parayko

Niko Mikkola-Justin Faulk

Tyler Tucker-Calle Rosen

Jordan Binnington

Chicago Blackhawks

Tyler Johnson-Max Domi-Patrick Kane

Philipp Kurashev-Jonathan Toews-Taylor Raddysh

Jason Dickinson-Sam Lafferty-Andreas Athanasiou

Colin Blackwell-MacKenzie Entwistle-Reese Johnson

Jake McCabe-Seth Jones

Jack Johnson-Connor Murphy

Isaak Phillips -- Caleb Jones

Jaxson Stauber