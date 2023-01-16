Game Day: Blues, Senators both looking for a bounce-back effort

The St. Louis Blues’ seven-game homestand continues on Monday as they host the Ottawa Senators at Scottrade Center.

The Blues (21-20-3) are 1-2 to start the homestand, which will continue with games Thursday against the Nashville Predators, Saturday against Chicago Blackhawks and Tuesday, Jan. 24, against the Buffalo Sabres.

Ottawa (19-20-3) is coming off a 7-0 loss Saturday in Colorado. The Avalanche entered that game having lost seven of its previous eight games.

“They’re the Stanley Cup champions, so they’re a (heck) of a hockey team, but 7-0? We should never get beat like that,’’ said Ottawa captain Brady Tkachuk, who grew up in St. Louis. “It’s on us. ... Just turnovers, the way we played, all of us. We weren’t good at all tonight.

“It’s embarrassing.”

Tkachuk, the son of former Blues star forward Keith Tkachuk, grew up in Chesterfield and went to high school at Chaminade along with his older brother, Matthew, a standout player with the Florida Panthers.

Brady Tkachuk leads the Senators this season with 15 goals and 26 assists for 41 points. Other forwards to watch include Tim Stutzle (18G, 21A), Claude Girou (15G, 23A) and Alex DeBrincat (14G, 24A). Ottawa is led defensively by Thomas Chabot (7G, 15A) while Cam Talbot is their leader in goal. Talbot is 10-11-1 this season with a 2.90 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage.

Ottawa, which made a number of key offseason moves, has been coming on of late after starting the season 6-12-1.

The Blues, who are just 8-10-2 on home ice this season, will be looking to bounce back after recent home losses to Calgary and Tampa Bay after moving back into playoff contention early this month with wins over playoff contenders Toronto, New Jersey and Minnesota.

"There's always different things with the homestand for me, but I think we've got to play a more of a direct game here at home," Blues coach Craig Berube said before Monday’s contest. "I think we play more of a direct game on the road."

And Ottawa will be a challenge, the coach said.

“Ottawa, they play hard,’’ Berube said. “They’re a young team that plays with a lot of energy. I don’t expect any easy games, I’ll tell you that. “They’ve got a lot of good, young players that are doing well. They’ve got a lot of speed, but the biggest thing that stands out for me is (that) their work ethic is really high. ... They're not going to give you an easy game; you're going to have to work hard to match their work ethic and it's going to be a competitive game."

The Blues' projected lineup:

Pavel Buchnevich-Robert Thomas-Jordan Kyrou

Brandon Saad-Brayden Schenn-Ivan Barbashev

Jake Neighbours-Noel Acciari-Josh Leivo

Alexy Toropchenko-Nikita Alexandrov-Tyler Pitlick

Nick Leddy-Colton Parayko

Niko Mikkola-Justin Faulk

Tyler Tucker-Calle Rosen

Jordan Binnington

The Senators' projected lineup:

Brady Tkachuk-Tim Stutzle-Drake Batherson

Alex DeBrincat-Shane Pinto-Claude Giroux

Parker Kelly-Dylan Gambrell-Mathieu Joseph

Jacob Lucchini-Mark Kastelic-Austin Watson

Thomas Chabot-Travis Hamonic

Jake Sanderson-Nick Holden

Erik Brannstrom-Jacob Bernard-Docker

Cam Talbot