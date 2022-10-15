Game day: Blues set to open 2022-23 season vs. Blue Jackets

The St. Louis Blues open the season on Saturday night, hosting the Columbus Blue Jackets at Enterprise Center. The Blues are the final NHL team to open the season.

The Blue Jackets enter the action at 0-2; they lost 4-1 at Carolina on Wednesday and dropped their home opener 5-2 Friday night against Tampa Bay.

Columbus is without star forward Patrik Laine (elbow), but now features Johnny Gaudreau, the former Calgary Flame who signed a seven-year deal with the Blue Jackets in the offseason. A six-time All-Star, Gaudreau finished last season with 40 goals and 115 points.

“He’s a great puck distributor up the ice and a playmaker with great vision,’’ Blues coach Craig Berube said Saturday after the morning skate. “He’s a shifty guy… we have to take time and space away from him and be physical when we can.”

Added forward Nathan Walker: “He’s an unreal player. He’s so good with the puck, you never know what he’s doing with it. So you have to have your head on a swivel when he’s out there. He added a lot to that team, for sure.”

But, as Berube warned, the Blues need to maintain focus.

“We want to come out fast for sure and have good energy and at the same time be under control to a certain point,’’ the coach said.

As expected, the Blues will have young forward Alexey Toropchenko in the lineup on Saturday night. He had shoulder surgery on June 13, but has come along quicker than expected.

“Yep, 100 percent,’’ Toropchenko said after practice Friday at Centene Community Ice Center. “Excited, feel strong, healthy, ready to go.”

Berube credited Toropchenko’s speedy recovery to the 23-year-old’s rehab efforts.

“He 100 percent in every day to try and get better and he did a great job,’’ the coach said. “He’s a good player for us. I thought he brought a lot last year to our team and in the playoffs and we’re really excited that he’s gets to play early.”

The coach continued: “He’s a smart player, he's got really good hockey sense, which goes a long way. We all know his skating ability and his size and when you put the hockey sense in there, I mean, he's a good player.”

Blues projected lineup:

Forwards:

Brandon Saad-Ryan O’Reilly-Jordan Kyrou

Pavel Buchnevich-Robert Thomas-Vladimir Tarasenko

Jake Neighbours-Brayden Schenn-Ivan Barbashev

Alexey Toropchenko-Noel Acciari-Nathan Walker

Defensemen:

Nick Leddy-Colton Parayko

Torey Krug-Justin Faulk

Nikko Mikkola-Robert Bortuzzo

Goalies:

Jordan Binnington-Thomas Greiss

Forward Logan Brown (shoulder) did not practice. Scratched players include defenseman Calle Rosen and forward

Blue Jackets projected lineup:

Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Justin Danforth

Yegor Chinakhov -- Jack Roslovic -- Jakub Voracek

Gustav Nyquist -- Cole Sillinger -- Kent Johnson

Eric Robinson -- Sean Kuraly -- Mathieu Olivier

Zach Werenski -- Adam Boqvist

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Andrew Peeke

Jake Bean -- Erik Gudbranson

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Liam Foudy, Nick Blankenburg

Injured: Patrik Laine (elbow), Joonas Korpisalo (hip)