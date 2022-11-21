Game Day: Blues' Tarasenko out again with illness; Parayko a game-time decision

The St. Louis Blues will again take on the Anaheim Ducks without star winger Vladimir Tarasenko.

Tarasenko, who’s tied for third on the team with 13 points on 4 goals and 9 assists, missed Monday’s pregame skate due to illness and will not be in the lineup. The Blues used a fast start to blast the Ducks 6-2 on Saturday night at Enterprise Center and will meet them again on Monday.

The Blues (9-8) have won six in a row while the Ducks (5-12-1) have yet to win a game in regulation this season.

Injured defensemen Colton Parayko (upper body) and Robert Bortuzzo (upper body) continue to move toward a return to the lineup.

“It’ll boil down to a game-time decision,’’ head coach Craig Berube said of Parayko. “He’s better. I want him in there all the time, but it boils down to what’s the best for him _ in long term…. That really weighs into the decision. But he’s feeling a lot better so I’m confident he’ll play tonight.”

Berube added: “It's not convincing me, I'm asking him how he's feeling and where he's at. That's what it boils down to. I want him in there playing, but the player's got to be confident he can go in there and play properly and do the job and hopefully not re-injure himself."

Asked about Bortuzzo, Berube replied: “I think he’s pretty close. He’s feeling good; I think it’d be good to get him into a regular practice or two first. I know he’s out there working hard in pregame skates, but it’s not a regular practice; (he needs) more contact and things like that. But he seems fine.”

Ducks defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk, who played for the Blues from 2010 through 2016, is expected to return to the Anaheim lineup on Monday. He’s been sidelined with a lower-body injury. Shattenkirk, 33, has also played for Washington, the New York Rangers and Tampa Bay in his NHL career.

Buchnevich earns NHL’s No. 2 star

Blues winger Pavel Buchnevich has been named the NHL’s second star for the week ending Nov. 20. Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby was voted No. 1 star while Seattle Kracken goaltender Martin Jones picked up the third star.

Buchnevich had three goals and four assists last week, helping the Blues go 4-0. He had a pair of assists in a 3-2 win at Colorado, was held scoreless in a 5-2 win at Chicago, had a goal and a game-deciding shootout goal in a 5-4 shootout win over the visiting Washington Capitals and closed out the week with two goals and two assists _ for his second career four-point night _ in a 6-2 Saturday win over the visiting Anaheim Ducks.

The 27-year old has four goals and seven assists for 11 points in 12 games this season for the Blues, who enter Monday’s home game against the Ducks riding a six-game win streak.

Buchnevich is averaging better than a point a game _ 34 goals, 53 assists, 87 points _ in the 85 games since joining the Blues in 2020-21.

The Penguins’ Crosby had four goals and seven assists for 11 points in four games last week to earn the No. 1 star, surpassing Bryan Trottier for 17th on the league’s all-time points list. The 35-year-old ranks seventh in the league this season with 10 goals, 17 assist and 27 points through 19 games.

Seattle goaltender Jones was the No. 3 star after going 2-0 with a 1.90 goals-against average and a .932 save percentage while guiding the Kraken to overtime wins against the New York Rangers and Los Angeles Kings last week. This season, he’s 9-4-2 with a 2.30 GAA and a .913 save percentage.

Monday’s practice lineup:

Based on line rushes, it appears the Blues could stick with the same lineup for the rematch with Anaheim:

Fowards

Pavel Buchnevich-Robert Thomas-Jordan Kyrou

Brandon Saad-Ryan O’Reilly-Josh Leivo

Ivan Barbashev-Braden Schenn-Noel Acciari

Alexey Toropchenko-Nikita Alexandrov-Tyler Pitlick

Defensemen

Nick Leddy-Nico Mikkola

Torey Krug-Justin Faulk

Tyler Tucker-Calle Rosen

Goalie

Jordan Binnington-Thomas Greiss

On the power play Monday, the team used Leivo-O’Reilly-Saad-Shenn-Faulk on one unit and Barbashev-Kyrou-Buchnevich-Thomas-Krug on the other.