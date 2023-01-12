Game day: Blues to complete back-to-back versus Calgary

The St. Louis Blues and Calgary Flames wrap up a rare two-game set Thursday night at Enterprise Center.

Rallying from a 3-1 deficit, the Blues (21-18-3, 45 points) knocked off Calgary 4-3 in overtime on Tuesday and will enter Thursday’s rematch just two points behind the Flames (19-14-9, 47 points), who entered Thursday's action at the top of the NHL’s Western Division wild-card standings.

Also at 47 points and holding the final playoff spot was Edmonton (22-18-3).

“The focus has been and will continue to be one game at a time,” Blues coach Craig Berube said prior to Thursday’s rematch. “You have to take it game by game, which makes tonight’s game the most important, obviously. We’ve done a good job of that, fighting to get back into the playoff race and that’s where the focus needs to be. Tonight, we have an opportunity to leap-frog a team ahead of us and that’s what we have to focus on.”

Center Robert Thomas agreed: “We’ve managed to fight and get ourselves back in the hunt. We just have to keep pushing and try to keep moving forward. We’re fighting, we’re clawing back and I like the direction we’re headed in.

“I think both teams will look at video to find out what they liked or didn’t like about the game (Tuesday). We know they’re going to come out hot and give us their best game. We have to be ready to weather that storm.”

Thursday’s game is the second in a stretch of seven consecutive home games for the Blues, who’ll play 14 of their next 19 at Enterprise Center. This season, the Blues are 8-8-2 at home and 13-10-1 on the road this season.

“We have to see how it goes. Nobody knows, right?” Berube said of the chance to win at home. “We’ve had a pretty good groove on the road for some stretches. It’s just about being at home and playing the same way that we do on the road. I don’t think we have to complicate things because we’re at home or make it a fancy game. Yeah, we have skill guys that can make plays and do the job but overall, just playing a good team game, a smart game, at home will give us the best chance to be successful at home and go on a little bit of a run here.”

Blues lineup

Thursday’s practice lines/defensive parings for the Blues:

Pavel Buchnevich-Robert Thomas-Jordan Kyrou

Brandon Saad-Brayden Schenn-Ivan Barbashev

Jake Neighbours-Noel Acciari-Josh Leivo

Alexey Toropchenko-Nikita Alexandrov-Tyler Pitlick

Niko Mikkola-Colten Parayko

Justin Faulk-Calle Rosen

Steven Santini-Tyler Tucker

In goal, Thomas Greiss, coming off a 3-0 shutout win over Minnesota on Sunday, was first off the ice and is expected to get the start. Jordan Binnington will be the back-up.

On defense, Rosen and Tucker switched spots while Leivo replaced Walker at forward.

“I think (Leivo)’s been a good player; he's been in and out, but he's provided offense for us and some real good play in the offensive zone down low, good wall battle play," Berube said of Leivo, who has four goals and seven assists in 30 games this season. "He gets scoring chances every game, and that's what's intriguing now. Would I like them to go in more? Yeah, and I'm sure he would too, but he gets a couple chances every game, which is good.

"The switching of the players, I want to keep everyone playing. I think it's important. We have a couple extra guys and I want to keep them involved and keep playing. They've done a good job for us. When they go in, they provide energy. It's just a little different of a player. That's kind of why. There's no real reason. Nathan Walker didn't do anything to come out of the lineup. He played a couple games for us, did a good job. It's the same when Leivo came out. I just want to keep guys playing, but Leivo provides a little more offense for sure."

In 24 games this season, Walker has a goal and two assists.

Defenseman Nick Leddy, who will miss his fourth consecutive game on Thursday with an upper-body injury, participated in the morning skate along with injured defensemen Scott Perunovich (shoulder) and Marco Scandella (hip) and forward Logan Brown (upper body).

Calgary lineup

The Flames are expected to go with the same lines/defensive pairings as they did Tuesday. One exception, Vladar is expected to get the start in goal. Calgary’s lineup:

Dillon Dube-Elias Lindholm-Tyler Toffoli

Milan Lucic-Nazem Kadri-Jonathan Huberdeau

Andrew Mangiapane-Mikael Backlund-Blake Coleman

Trevor Lewis-Adam Ruzicka-Walker Duehr

Noah Hanifan-Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar-Chris Taney

Nikita Zadoroz-Michael Stone

Dan Vladar will start in goal; Jacob Markstrom will back him up.

The Flames are led offensively by Lindholm (13 goals, 24 assists), Toffoli (15G, 19A), Kadri (16G, 15A) and Huberdeau (8 G, 21A). The visitors are expected to go with Dan Vladar in goal on Thursday. This season, he’s 6-4-4 with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage.

A balanced squad, Calgary has 12 players with six goals or more to lead the NHL. Only the Washington Capitals, with 13, have more. The Blues, by the way, have 10.

“We’re not a top-heavy team; that’s the way we have to play and that’s a big reason we are where we are in the standings,’’ Calgary coach Darryl Sutter said during a Thursday afternoon press conference. “We’re obviously not changing the game plan much; it’s more a matter of execution.”

Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Friday

The St. Louis Blues will induct the inaugural class of the team’s Hall of Fame on Friday in front of a sold-out crowd at the Missouri Athletic Club.

The inaugural Hall of Fame class will include Red Berenson, Scotty Bowman, Bernie Federko, Bob Gassoff, Glenn Hall, Brett Hull, Dan Kelly Al MacInnis, Bob Plager, Barclay Plager, Chris Pronger, Sid Salomon Jr., Sid Salomon III, Brian Sutter and Garry Unger.

The ceremony will be emceed by Blues broadcasters John Kelly and Chris Kerber and will be streamed live on the Bally Sports app.

The Blues will also honor the inaugural class with a ceremonial puck drop prior to hosting the Tampa Bay Lightning at Enterprise Center on Saturday night. Fans will be able to view banners for all Blues Hall of Famers in the main concourse and can also visit www.stlouisblues.com/hallofame to learn more about each of the inductees and to watch content related to their careers and the induction ceremony.

Some half-season numbers

The NHL season reached the midway point earlier this week _ 657 of the league’s 1,312 contests have now been played. A few highlights….

_ The NHL is on pace for its highest scoring season in 27 years with an average of 6.5 goals per game. That’s a rate last seen at this stage of a season in 1995-96.

_ Along with high-scoring games, the first half of play this season has seen 44 percent of all contests finish as comeback wins. That’s the second-highest rate in league history behind the 45 percent in 2005-06 and 2018-19. And teams erasing multi-goal deficits to win account for 12 percent of all contests, a top-four rate at this stage of a season.

_ At this point of the season, 68 percent of games have featured at least one tying goal, the second highest rate at this stage since the start of the 1990s (behind 70 percent in 2005-06).