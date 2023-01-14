Game Day: Blues welcome Maroon, Tampa Bay to Enterprise Center

The St. Louis Blues and Tampa Bay Lightning will square off Saturday night at Enterprise Center.

The Blues enter at 21-19-3 while the Lightning is 26-13-1. Tampa Bay is third in the Atlantic Division behind Boston (32-5-4) and Toronto (26-10-7). The Lightning, coming off home wins against Columbus and Vancouver, are 17-4-1 at home this season and just 9-9 on the road.

“Things weren’t picture-perfect, but we managed to close out those last two games,’’ said Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper, who took over as Tampa Bay’s head coach in 2012-13, making him the most tenured coach in the NHL. “But this is a good time to get refocused and hopefully win some games.”

Cooper was coach of the North American Hockey League’s St. Louis Bandits when they relocated here for the 2006–07 season. He spent five seasons in the NAHL, where he compiled a record of 198-74-18 and won a pair of Robertson Cup titles as league champion. He was NAHL Coach of the Year following his two championship seasons here.

Cooper, who led Tampa Bay to Stanley Cup titles in 2020 and 2021, still has fond memories of his time here. “I don’t come here without stopping by at by OB Clarks.”

He said playing the Blues is always a challenge.

“It’s hard. Western Conference teams, we don’t get to see all that often,’’ he said. “Clearly, at the beginning of the season (the Blues) were streaky both ways. But the one thing you get out of them with Craig (Berube) behind the bench is a team that is going to come after you and play hard and be hard to play against. We know we have to make sure we man-up against these guys because playing the Blues is playing a man’s game.”

There was a bigger crowd than usual at Enterprise for Saturday’s pregame skate. That’s because St. Louisan Pat Maroon, who won a Stanley Cup title with the Blues in 2019 and followed up with Cup titles in 2020 and 2021 with the Lightning, helped get his son Anthony’s team a chance to practice there after the Blues and Lightning held their morning workouts. The elder Maroon has two goals and five assists in 40 games with the Lightning this season.

“How many times does Pat Maroon come to me and ask for us to do another drill? But that’s what happened today,’’ Cooper joked. “He wanted that two-on-one drill there at the end because he wants to keep ripping around for his kid. And I think it’s great.

“It’s cool that he has a son who’s old enough to understand everything that’s going on and this is a big homecoming for Patty. You could see the extra jump in his step and see how his son looks up to him. And it’s cool to be a part of that.”

This will be the second and final meeting of the regular season for the Blues and Lightning. In the first meeting on Nov. 25, host Tampa scored three quick goals, the Blues rallied to cut the lead to 3-2 and the Lightning finished strong in a 5-2 win.

"We turned a couple pucks over early and they capitalized on them and boom, we're down 2-0 right away and we're trying to fight back the rest of the game," Berube recalled. “We've got to get off to a better start and that's going to be a big thing tonight."

The Blues fell behind in that game, and that seemed to be a trend earlier in the season, but they have scored first in seven of the past eight games.

In addition to Maroon, the Lightning roster also includes defenseman Ian Cole, who was drafted by the Blues in the first round of the 2007 Draft and played here in 2010-15, and goaltender Brian Elliott, who played here from 2011-16.

Lineups

The Blues held on optional morning skate on Saturday, so here are the lines they used in Friday’s practice:

Pavel Buchnevich-Robert Thomas-Jordan Kyrou

Brandon Saad-Brayden Schenn-Ivan Barbashev

Jake Neighbours-Noel Acciari-Josh Leivo

Alexey Toropchenko-Nikita Alexandrov-Tyler Pitlick

On defense, it was:

Niko Mikkola-Colton Parayko

Nick Leddy-Justin Faulk

Tyler Tucker-Calle Rosen

Jordan Binnington is expected to get the start in goal.

Injured defensemen Scott Perunovich and Marco Scandella were skating with the team on Saturday morning.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Brandon Hagel-Brayden Point-Nikita Kucherov

Anthony Cirelli-Steven Stamkos-Alex Killorn

Ross Colton-Nicholas Paul-Pat Maroon

Vladislav Namestnikov-Pierre-Edouard Bellemare-Corey Perry

Victor Hedman-Zach Bogosian

Mikhail Sergachev-Nick Perbix

Ian Cole-Erik Cernak

Andrei Vasilevskiy will start in goal; Brian Elliott is the backup.