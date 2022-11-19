Game Day: Illness sidelines Blues Tarasenko; Toropchenko steps in

St. Louis Blues winger Vladimir Tarasenko will not be in the lineup Saturday night when the Blues host the Anaheim Ducks at Enterprise Center. Game time is 7 p.m.

The teams will meet again on Monday in another 7 p.m. contest at Enterprise.

“Not playing tonight. Illness,’’ Blues head coach Craig Berube said when meeting with the media after the team’s morning skate.

Alexey Toropchenko will take Tarasenko’s spot on the line with Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich. Torpochenko, 23, last played Nov. 8 at Philadelphia and has one goal and four penalty minutes in 11 games to start the season. He’s been a healthy scratch in the team’s last five games.

A fourth-round draft pick out of Russia in 2017, Toropchenko provided a spark last season with his size and physical play, chipping in two goals in 28 regular-season games and two assists in 12 playoff contests. He had offseason shoulder surgery and wasn’t originally expected back until sometime in December.

“Torp’s a player we really like. (He brings) size, speed, plays the right type of game. He’s an effective player,’’ Berube said. “Coming off that injury and surgery, he missed a lot of camp and it’s tough when you miss a lot of camp…. It takes a while to get going. Work, keep working in practice, get an extra skate in to get up to speed. I expect him to come in and play well tonight.”

Also closing in on a return to the lineup is defenseman Colton Parayko, who’s sat out the last two games with an upper-body injury.

“He’s feeling better, so I’d say he’s 50-50 for tonight, but we’ll leave it at that for now,’’ Berube said.

The coach was asked about being cautious, especially since Parayko is such key figure on the team’s backline.

“For sure. Every individual is gonna make that decision with the coach and the trainer; what’s best for the team and what’s best for him,’’ the coach said. “He was rolling good and we miss him when he’s not playing; he’s a big part of our team.”

Line combinations

Saturday morning’s line combinations/defensive pairings at Enterprise:

Forwards

Pavel Buchnevich-Robert Thomas-Alexey Toropchenko

Brandon Saad-Ryan O’Reilly-Josh Leivo

Ivan Barbashev-Brayden Schenn-Jordan Kyrou

Nikita Alexandrov-Noel Acciari-Tyler Pitlick

Defensemen

Nick Leddy-Niko Mikkola

Torey Krug-Justin Faulk

Calle Rosen-Tyler Tucker

Goalies

Jordan Binnington will start with Thomas Greiss as the backup.

On the power play, the Blues used Faulk-Schenn-O’Reilly-Saad-Leivo on one unit and Krug-Thomas-Kyrou-Buchnevich-Barbashev on the other.

Scouting report

Anaheim (5-11-1) is in last place in the Pacific Division with all five wins coming via overtime or in a shootout. They’re the only team in the NHL without a regulation win this season.

They’re coming off a 3-2 loss at Winnipeg that included a goal from the Jets’ Kyle Conner with less than a minute to play in regulation. The goal game Connor his third career hat trick.

Anaheim is led offensively by youngsters Troy Terry (7 goals, 13 assists) and Trevor Zegras (8 goals, 8 assists) and veteran Ryan Strome (5 goals, 6 assists). Their goaltender is John Gibson, who won the Jennings Trophy in 2015-16; this season, he’s 3-9-1 with a 4.13 goals-against and an .893 save percentage.

“When I watch tape, they do a lot of good things,’’ Berube said. “They have good skill, good one-on-one players…. We gotta really be ready to go. Gotta check and play a hard game. We can’t allow their one-on-one skill to get moving.”

The Anaheim roster features former Blues defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk (0 goals, 5 assists), but he is sidelined with a lower-body injury.

A year ago, the Blues went 1-1-1 against Anaheim; they lost in overtime in the teams’ only meeting at Enterprise Center.