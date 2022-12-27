Game Day: Kyrou hopes to make return Tuesday against Maple Leafs

After sitting out the final two games of the Blues’ successful pre-Christmas road trip, winger Jordan Kyrou is ready to return to the lineup when the team hosts the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday at Enterprise Center.

But coach Craig Berube may have other ideas.

“He’ll be a game-time decision,’’ the coach said after Tuesday’s pregame skate. “He looked good out there, felt good, so we’ll see how the day goes for him and make a decision later.”

Kyrou, who missed the Blues last two games with an upper-body injury, didn’t take part in line rushes but was part of the Blues’ power-play work on Tuesday morning.

“He wanted to get going, see how he felt first,’’ Berube explained. “But he felt good and I thought it’d be a good idea to get him out there on the power play so he could get his reps.”

The Blues’ leading scorer with 16 goals and 16 assists for 32 points, Kyrou was injured toward the end of the team’s recent 5-1 victory in Vancouver on Dec. 19. That night, Kyrou had his first NHL hat trick and also picked up an assist. He was injured on a late-game hit from Vancouver defenseman Kyle Burroughs.

Kyrou called it “an unnecessary” hit. “I guess I have to be more aware of that stuff,” he admitted.

Kyrou had six goals and three assists on the first three games of that road trip. A Toronto native, he’s excited about the Blues’ recent play and about getting a chance to face the Leafs.

“Any time you get a chance to play the hometown team it’s pretty awesome,’’ he said.

Asked about his slow start in Tuesday’s practice, he explained, “I needed to see how it felt and I feel great. I’m ready to go.”

Krug sidelined

While Kyrou is expected back in the lineup soon, the Blues will be without defenseman Torey Krug for a substantial time. With a lower-body injury, Krug, 31, has been designated for the long-term injury exception to the salary cap and will be re-evaluated in six weeks.

“It’s a tough break, obviously, for him and for the team,” Berube said.

The Blues recalled defenseman Tyler Tucker from AHL affiliate Springfield. Tucker, 22, played in four games with the Blues earlier this season and had 13 points (one goal, 12 assists) in 24 games with the Springfield Thunderbirds. He was drafted in the seventh round of the 2018 NHL Draft.

Tuesday’s lines

During a limited workout Tuesday morning, the Blues had the following line combinations:

Brandon Saad-Ryan O’Reilly-Brayden Schenn

Pavel Buchnevich-Robert Thomas-Vladimir Tarasenko

Ivan Barbashev-Noel Acciari-Josh Leivo

Alexey Toropchenko-Logan Brown-Nathan Walker

Jordan Kyrou did not take part in the line rushes, but did work later in practice on the power play.

On defense, it was:

Nick Leddy-Colton Parayko

Calle Rosen-Justin Faulk

Niko Mikkola-Robert Bortuzzo

Tyler Tucker was on the ice, but looks like an extra after being called up for the injured Torey Krug.

In goal, Jordan Binnington is expected to make the start with Thomas Greiss as the backup.

Tuesday’s power-play units were Barbashev-O’Reilly-Saad-Schenn-Parayko and Thomas-Kyrou-Buchnevich-Tarasenko-Faulk.

Three games left in 2022

Following a three-day Christmas break, the Blues (16-16-2) will play their next three at home to close out the 2022 portion of their schedule. That includes Tuesday night’s games against Toronto (21-7-6) followed by a Thursday game against the Chicago Blackhawks and a 5 p.m. game on New Year’s Eve against the Minnesota Wild.

Top scorers for the Leafs include Mitchell Marner (13 goals, 27 assists), William Nylander (20 G, 19 A), Auston Matthews (17 G, 22 A) and John Tavares (14 G, 17 A). Toronto features a pair of top-level goaltenders in Ilya Samsonov (10-3, 2.07 goals-against, 2 shutouts, .924 save percentage) and Matt Murray (8-2, 1 shutout, 2.34, .925).

“Obviously, their top five are doing most of the damage,’’ Berube said.