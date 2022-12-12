National club hockey championships returning to St. Louis in 2024

The American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA) is coming back to St. Louis.

Players from 78 teams across all five divisions — Men’s Division 1, 2, and 3 and Women’s Division 1 and 2 — will participate in the 2024 ACHA National Championships. The 10-ten event will be held March 7-17 at Centene Community Ice Center, as well as Maryville University Hockey Center for overflow games and practices.

It will mark the second time in three years St. Louis will hold the event for the ACHA, which is the governing body for non-varsity college hockey in the United States, with the event held here at the end of the 2021-22 season. The Blues and the St. Louis Sports Commission are hosts once again.

“Our experience hosting the ACHA National Championships earlier this year was tremendous and we look forward to bringing the event back to the ‘Heartland of Hockey’ again so soon,” Chris Zimmerman, president and CEO of the Blues, said in a statement. “Securing marquee hockey events like this and the 2024 NCAA Men’s D1 Hockey Regionals at Centene Community Ice Center are a testament to our vision for the building and its impact on the local community.

“The grassroots hockey development and economic activity from these events will provide legacy benefits for the venue and our region for years to come.”

About 2,400 people associated with the teams will participate in the event, plus family, friends and spectators. The 2022 event in St. Louis produced an estimated economic impact of $3 million.

The NCAA regional will be held later in March 2024 at Centene, and the Frozen Four is coming to St. Louis in 2025 at Enterprise Center.