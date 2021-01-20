1970: Jacques Plante shines as the NHL All-Star Game comes to St. Louis

On Jan. 20, 1970, St. Louis became the first expansion city to host the National Hockey League All-Star Game. Here is how the game was covered in the pages of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

When it was all over, and he had trudged through the clutching crowd and down the steps to the welcome warmth of the locker room, Jacques Plante paused a moment to reflect.

"That's probably the last one," said the 41-year-old goalkeeper. "I'm thankful I didn't disgrace myself. I've never felt more pressure."

The pressure was applied by a select band of mercenaries from the National Hockey League's East Division, who left little doubt of their superiority in skating to a 4-1 victory over the best in the West before a disappointed Arena crowd of 16,587.

But the brightest star in the NHL galaxy last night was Plante who turned aside 26 shots in a period and a half of action and frustrated the league's greatest scorers.

"I can't recall ever having a greater night," said the usually modest St. Louis goalie. "But a lot of It was luck. I'd move to a spot and the puck would hit me, whether I saw it or not."