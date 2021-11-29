21 years ago: A 'crazy, unbelievable' rally for the Blues

On Nov. 29, 2000, the St. Louis Blues staged the biggest third-period comeback in NHL history, rallying from a 5-0 deficit to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs. Here is a look at our originals coverage form the Nov. 30 Post-Dispatch.

TORONTO - For nearly 45 minutes, the Blues played one of their worst games of the season, falling behind 5-0 to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

But after coach Joel Quenneville pulled starting goaltender Roman Turek early in the third period, the Blues inexplicably got their act together. They scored five goals in the final 15:09 to send the game into overtime. Alexander Khavanov scored his second goal of the night with 25 seconds remaining, after goalie Brent Johnson had been pulled for a sixth attacker.

Then, Jochen Hecht ended a 15-game goal-scoring drought 18 seconds into overtime, converting Pavol Demitra's pass to give the Blues a stunning 6-5 victory.

"To score a goal like that, the game-winner, that's great," said Hecht, who compared the comeback to the team's comeback from a 4-0 deficit to tie the Los Angeles Kings early this season. "We knew we came back in LA. Why not again?