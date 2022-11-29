22 years ago: A 'crazy, unbelievable' rally for the Blues

On Nov. 29, 2000, the St. Louis Blues staged the biggest third-period comeback in NHL history, rallying from a 5-0 deficit to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs. Here is a look at our originals coverage form the Nov. 30 Post-Dispatch.

TORONTO - For nearly 45 minutes, the Blues played one of their worst games of the season, falling behind 5-0 to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

But after coach Joel Quenneville pulled starting goaltender Roman Turek early in the third period, the Blues inexplicably got their act together. They scored five goals in the final 15:09 to send the game into overtime. Alexander Khavanov scored his second goal of the night with 25 seconds remaining, after goalie Brent Johnson had been pulled for a sixth attacker.

Then, Jochen Hecht ended a 15-game goal-scoring drought 18 seconds into overtime, converting Pavol Demitra's pass to give the Blues a stunning 6-5 victory.

"To score a goal like that, the game-winner, that's great," said Hecht, who compared the comeback to the team's comeback from a 4-0 deficit to tie the Los Angeles Kings early this season. "We knew we came back in LA. Why not again?

"We went in after the second period and said: 'Work as hard as we can. Things will go our way. We just have to shoot and work hard. It'll work out.' It didn't work out in the first two periods, and that's how (the Leafs) got the lead. It was 5-0 with 15 minutes left. We just wanted to get out of our bad game and play well. It's unreal."

The turnaround stunned Leafs coach Pat Quinn. "I'm standing here right now, saying how in the hell did that happen?" Quinn said. "It seemed like everything they shot went into the net."

"Crazy, unbelievable," Quenneville said. "I've never seen anything like that."

The game seemed to be in the bag for the Leafs when Tie Domi threaded a shot under Jeff Finley and past Turek at 2 minutes 54 seconds of the third period.

The goal, Domi's second of the game, made the score 5-0, and the only question seemed to be whether Curtis Joseph would shut out the Blues for the fifth time. But then, the goals came in rapid-fire succession after Quenneville sent in rookie Johnson to relieve Turek.

* 4:51 of the third period: Chris Pronger blasted a slap shot past Joseph to break the shutout.

* 6:53: Khavanov went to the net to score a power-play goal, cutting the deficit to 5-2.

* 8:37: With Shayne Corson in the penalty box, Al MacInnis blasted a slap shot past Joseph.

* 14:20: Michal Handzus broke in and sent a backhand shot past Joseph to cut the lead to 5-4.

* 19:35: Khavanov pinched to the net, pounced on a loose puck and sent a shot past Joseph to send the game to overtime.

* 0:18 of overtime: Hecht positioned himself in front of the net and was all alone when Demitra's pass came to him.

"I just shot it," Hecht said. "It was bouncing a little bit, and I just got it there."

Players on the bench exploded with joy.

"It's never over," Khavanov said. "You can be losing in blackjack and win $1,000 in one hand. That's the game. That's the dice. If you let your hands hang and think, 'Oh we're done,' then it ain't going to happen. The game is 60 minutes, and we have to play all 60."

The victory improved the team's record to 16-4-3 for 35 points, first in the Central Division. The Leafs are 12-8-2-2 for 31 points, second to the Ottawa Senators in the Eastern Conference.

"I don't think we could have played worse," Quenneville said about the first 45 minutes. But in the end, the Blues never played better.

"I thought LA was unbelievable, but I've never seen anything like that before. Unbelievable," Quenneville said.