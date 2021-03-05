25 years ago: Even the players had goose bumps for a magical hockey night in St. Louis

Look around, Wayne; you're not in Los Angeles. Here, the people will give you their hearts, and Gretzky felt that when a Blues-record crowd of 20,725 reached out to embrace him.

Really, this was one of the most wonderful, memorable moments in St. Louis sports history. Gretzky in The Note. Frame that picture in your mind. This was big. This may have been the most exciting night - ever - for this sincere but struggling franchise. One man is here to try and change that, and the town is up to his level.

What choice is there?

"In our sport," Corson said, "understand that Gretzky is god."

And on Tuesday, the king of ex-Kings reported to work in the rink at 14th and Clark, and transformed Kiel Center. The boring atmosphere: gone. The snarling at coach Mike Keenan: forgotten. The hostility that had infected this new building: vanished.

"Tonight, it was almost like the Blues were back playing in the old Arena," Corson said.

With Gretzky standing there, gazing into the rafters, about to play the Florida Panthers, it was as if the contaminated, perfumed air inside Kiel Center had been sucked out and released into the ozone. Now, everyone tingled with anticipation. Even Gretzky.