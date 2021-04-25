5 years ago: Blues rewrite history, knock out Blackhawks

"I don't know if it's a milestone, but it's a hump," Blues coach Ken Hitchcock said. "We have knowledge now of what it takes and now we've got to use it. We have an opportunity in front of us. I'm sure everybody in that room knows it's going to get harder. But we have knowledge and it's the emotional knowledge of how deep you have to dig. We found that in this series. I want us to use it now."

The Blues will face Dallas in the next round, which will begin Thursday or Friday. The Stars have home-ice advantage, thus the best-of-seven series will start at American Airlines Center.

The Blues weren't ready to talk just yet about Dallas, which narrowly edged them for the top spot in the Western Conference and Central Division in the regular season with 109 points to their 107.

Captain David Backes, who sat at his locker in his gear some 30 minutes after the game ended, wanted to savor the emotional victory as long as he could.