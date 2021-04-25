5 years ago: Blues rewrite history, knock out Blackhawks

On April 25, 2016, the Blues exorcised the demons of recent first-round disappointments when Troy Brouwer scored the winner midway through the third period. Here is our original coverage.
After Troy Brouwer sent Scottrade Center into hysteria, Blues fans who have been tormented so much over the years just knew that there would be — had to be — one more heart-stopping moment.
They were right.
A shot by Chicago's Brent Seabrook with just over four minutes left in regulation set off the goal light behind Blue goaltender Brian Elliott.
The Blues and Blackhawks both begged their respective video coaches for a replay. The crowd of 19,935 that stood stunned for a split second begged for mercy.
On Brouwer's third-period goal, and on a review that showed Seabrook's shot ricocheted off both posts, the Blues had a 3-2 victory over Chicago in Game 7 of their Western Conference quarterfinal, a win that will go down as much more than a 'W' in the record books.
The Blues exorcised the first-round demons, snapping a string of three straight early exits. They extinguished their rival Blackhawks, who had erased a 3-1 series deficit and were looking to become only the 29th team in NHL history to win in such circumstances. And they kept alive their hope of claiming the organization's first Stanley Cup.
"I don't know if it's a milestone, but it's a hump," Blues coach Ken Hitchcock said. "We have knowledge now of what it takes and now we've got to use it. We have an opportunity in front of us. I'm sure everybody in that room knows it's going to get harder. But we have knowledge and it's the emotional knowledge of how deep you have to dig. We found that in this series. I want us to use it now."
The Blues will face Dallas in the next round, which will begin Thursday or Friday. The Stars have home-ice advantage, thus the best-of-seven series will start at American Airlines Center.
The Blues weren't ready to talk just yet about Dallas, which narrowly edged them for the top spot in the Western Conference and Central Division in the regular season with 109 points to their 107.
Captain David Backes, who sat at his locker in his gear some 30 minutes after the game ended, wanted to savor the emotional victory as long as he could.
"We were looking to write a new chapter," Backes said. "We had a heck of an effort and got over the first hurdle against one heck of a team over on the other side. They're three-time champions in the last six years for a reason, and they play their butts off every shift and never say die. We needed everything we had tonight - a couple posts, we'll rub those down on the way out and thank them a couple of times. Guys played their butts off and we got key goals from key guys at key times."
None more key than Brouwer's with 11 minutes, 29 seconds remaining in regulation.
It almost didn't happen.
After a pass from Robby Fabbri, Brouwer's initial redirection hit the post, forcing him to try and put the rebound in with a backhand in as he was falling to the ice. He managed to do so, picking up his first goal of the series, one that will go down as one of the biggest in Blues' playoff history.
"It means a lot to me, it means a lot to the team and the franchise," Brouwer said. "We've had a long, tough season and to see us get rewarded like this, especially against a division rival like the Hawks in such dramatic fashion, its' all smiles around here right now."
The smiles were back because the Blues — and their fans — were finally able to breathe after the team blew a 2-0 lead.
Jori Lehtera scored just one minute into the game, standing in front of the Chicago net and redirecting a point shot from Jay Bouwmeester for his first-career playoff goal.
"Ville Nieminen once told me, 'If you want pizza, you go to Pizza Hut ... if you want to score goals, you go to the net,'" Lehtera said.
"That was a huge goal. We had a really good first period. We were ready to go today. Game 7 of course."
The Blues picked up a 2-0 lead on a bomb by defenseman Colton Parayko.
"The equipment guy (Bert Godin) challenged me to eight shots tonight," Parayko said. "Didn't quite get there. (But) anything I can do to help contribute to make our team win is something I'm going to do every night."
But Chicago picked up a goal by Marian Hossa late in the first period, and then went to the second, a period in which they had outscored the Blues 10-3 in six previous games.
The Blues probably felt fortunate that the Blackhawks only got one, a power-play goal by Andrew Shaw that banked in off defenseman Jay Bouwmeester. But that's the last one that would go in against Elliott, who finished with 31 saves, though he got a little help from the double-post shot by Seabrook.
"My reaction is call 1-800-video-coach right away," Hitchcock said. "That's what we did. He said we're safe and we kept playing."
The Blackhawks had a chance to knock in the loose puck, but Alex Pietrangelo swept it away. At the next stoppage, the play was reviewed and it was clear that the puck did not cross the line.
"We didn’t get the positive feedback from the headset," Chicago coach Joel Quenneville said. "It was close."
Just like the series, from start to finish.
"Obviously it was close the whole way," Blackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith said. "Give them credit. They did what they had to do and they came through."
"They’re a good hockey team," added Patrick Kane. "I know they were looking for it for a long time to break through and get past the first round."
They've now accomplished that.
"That's what I mean about that knowledge, that inner thing if you're going to succeed long-term as a franchise," Hitchcock said. "Whatever happens as we move forward, happens. I mean, we're going to play a hell of a hockey club. But we have knowledge now that we can use. We needed that knowledge. We needed to not just run up against the wall and fall backwards again. We've got it now."